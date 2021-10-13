The Nigeria Custom Service has said it would impound 29 privately owned aircraft in the country if the owners and their representatives fail to take advantage of the 14-day ultimatum given them to rectify issues with regard to payment of customs duty.

Customs had in the past invited owners of private aircraft in the country to come forward with their relevant importation clearance documents for verification.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Customs spokesman, Mr Joseph Attah, said 86 private jets/aircraft operators showed up for the exercise and presented the relevant documents for verification. Of this number, Attah said 57 were verified as commercial charter operators and were duly cleared for operations.

Comptroller Attah said all 29 private Jet/aircraft owners and or their representatives who have been issued with demand notices have been given (14) days from October 11, 2021 to collect and make payments to the designated federal government accounts after which they will be issued with aircraft clearance certificates.

“Owners of private aircraft for which no presentations were made for verification, and whose status remains uncertain are requested to immediately furnish Customs Service with documents for verification and clearance.

“To this effect, all 57 commercial charter jets or aircraft operators who presented their documents for verification are requested to come to the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, Abuja, to collect their clearance certificates,” he stated.

Attah asked the affected persons to avail themselves of this opportunity, as Customs would not hesitate to activate enforcement procedures on identified defaulters.

According to him, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been put on notice to ensure that only privately-owned airplanes cleared by Customs were allowed to operate within the country’s airspace.