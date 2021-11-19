Electronic culture/arts publications comprising blogs, websites, magazines and archives are filling and substituting the ever-increasing gaps in art publication in mainstream media.

e-Art publishers, Oludamola Adebowale of Asiri Magazine; Tajudeen Sowole of African Arts with Taj; Toni Kan of Lagos Review; Okechukwu Uwaezuoke of Artbeat.com and Pelu Awofeso of Travu Magazine all have one thing in common, the desire to fill in the gaps in mainstream media reportage of arts, culture and history; and share their stories online for wider readership.

Founded eight years ago by Oludamola Adebowale, Asiri magazine is a digital repository on Nigeria’s history; an archive of print, audio and video footages dating as far back as the 1900s which tells the stories of Nigerian communities, states and kingdoms, and shared across social media platforms to inform and educate Nigerians.

As a research-based platform, focused in Nigeria’s ownership of her narratives, Adebowale said, Asiri does more in depth research than other publications. “The idea was to bridge the gap and to tell the real Nigerian stories the way it is. We started sharing our stories on social media as a means to get across to people. We wanted to create a platform so people can read and educate themselves on Nigeria’s history. The magazine is further exploring the use of Virtual Reality (VR) in presenting Nigeria’s history.”

Unlike Asiri, Artbeat, a weekly publication focusing largely on visual arts, is a spinoff of Okey’s World by Okechukwu Uwaezuoke. The blog stems from the veteran art writer’s quest to extend his work from This Day Newspaper to the internet, but with the inclusion of never-before-seen images and videos of the print contents. Kickstarted amid the pandemic in August 2020, the “column” as Uwaezuoke prefers to call it, has gained readership from UK, US, France, China, and to his great surprise, Saudi Arabia.

Uwaezuoke’s intention was to create a “one-stop information montage of artist” that readers who are meeting an artist for the first time will glean all the requisite information on him.”

Contrary to Artbeat birthed from necessity to remain relevance, Tajudeen Sowole, anticipated the change wrought by digital media, hence his migration online with the blog African Arts with Taj. What he didn’t foresee is the current economic downturn which has left Nigeria print media reeling, and print media inability to expand and function optimally in the digital media.

With Generation Z artists (born in the digital age) doing massive works merging digital and new media, it is crucial that the media highlighting them are adept in platforms contemporary artistes create with. “When you are writing for visual arts, you have to update constantly so people can follow up and know about the artists and what they are up to. The presence of digital natives and artists shows the online is a more active space; and I hope we get to build the needed art writers and art historians needed to build this arts space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Constantly metamorphosing from Journeys About Nigeria (2010), Wakabout (2012-2013) then Travu (2020), travel journalist and author, Pelu Awofeso in his quarterly eMagazine and annual print publication Travu chronicles culture and arts stories gleaned from communities and peoples he meets during his frequents jousts across the country. And Toni Kan, with his partners, kickstarted Lagos Review to add rigour missing in mainstream media art reportage.

What have these publishers learned within the past ten years and more of operating independent media platforms?

While Asiri invests months of research to produce a historical report, Adebowale learnt a social media user who lifts Asiri’s work gets more readership. But while he is resigned to view such plagiarism as publicity for Asiri, he is determined to push on with in-depth research and develop new, paying clients for their services.

Uwaezuoke learnt to start off with what he can do. “I have to give it some root, get it anchored in the consciousness of people, before developing it some more,” with expansion into video and podcast production.

Sowole and Kan, share similar concerns than lessons. “Procedurally, we have lost a lot. You see writers who have been in the (news media) system for years, yet unable to develop their writing skills further. (As a writer) you must track people who are doing well, track and emulate them. Appreciate them and learn from them,” Sowole advised.

Wary of the word ‘mentorship’, Kan deploys Lagos Review in training young and fledgling art writers who care to learn. Disillusioned with unskilled and fame seeking younger generation writers with grand perceptions of their writings, Kan noted that for those interested in learning, Lagos Review helps by cleaning up their (paid for) contributions before publication. “If you don’t want that, you can go on publishing ‘your work’ in your blog.”