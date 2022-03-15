The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that electronic fraud (e-fraud) has become a major threat to digital finance, stressing that it is taking steps to address the menace.

Director Consumer Affairs Bureau,NCC, Efosa Idehen, who disclosed that this unfortunate development was identified by the Central Bank of Nigeria, stressed that e-fraud is costing the Nigerian financial sector huge sums of money.

Idehen made this known during a debate organized by the commission in collaboration with Save the Consumer initiative for secondary school students in Abuja to mark this year’s World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) with the theme “Fair Digital Finance”.

The WCRD is observed on March 15 every year and is aimed at bridging the gap in digital finance while protecting consumers and keeping them informed on safe financial services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school debate was one of pre-event activities organized by the commission to create awareness and save consumers from e-fraud as well as educate the young ones on the proper use of e-channels for financial services.

Idehen said “As technology evolves, there is a growing concern over the rising trend of fraud perpetrated on telecom platforms across key sectors of the Nigerian economy known as e-fraud. This menace which follows wide acceptance of new methods of mobile banking and other payment systems has been discovered to cost the country whopping sums of money.

“The central bank of Nigeria (CBN), rates e-fraud as the biggest risk in the sector which has widely affected electronic payment solutions such as Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS) Instant Payment and mobile banking.”

He warned that attackers are now targeting telecom networks with the aim to disrupt service delivery and infiltrate their data bank, SIM swaps, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and e-payment fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further he said, “To address this menace, the commission actively collaborates with critical stakeholders such as CBN, The Nigerian Police (NPF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and other relevant bodies in the fight against e-banking fraudsters.”

He said further that ICT has played a central role in young people’s rise to prominence on a global scale and has given them a voice where there was none before.

“It has brought them together to respond to social concerns and has connected them across vast geo-political barriers. ICT has also provided youth access to digital financial services,” he said.

He added that access to information for young people means better access to capital, markets and training needed to pursue a career or studies.

The country director of Save the Consumer, Aliyu Ilias, who noted that the initiative has enjoyed a six years partnership with the NCC, pledged continuous collaboration with the Commission to save the consumer.

The director Digital Economy Department NCC, Augustine Nwaulune (PhD), educated the students on what digital finance is and how it has made buying and selling easier and also promised to get in touch with all the students who came for the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The topic of the school debate was “Should Secondary School Students Use Mobile Phones To Enhance Education”, which schools took turns to propose or oppose. JSS Kayada emerged the overall winner, JSS Area 10 emerged first runner up while JSS Wuse zone 3 emerged second runner up.

A total of nine Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) participated in the debate. They include: JSS Kayada, JSS Wuse zone 3, JSS Gwarinpa Estate, JSS Gwagwala Haj Camp and JSS Kwali.

Others are JSS Area 10, JSS Jabi, JSS Bwari Central, and JSS Garki.