There is a plan by the CBN to unveil digital currency, the e-Naira. What is your take?

Considering the reality of today’s society and the business environment, the e-Naira project is a step in the right direction. Many developed and developing nations around the world are doing the same in different ways.

This type of innovation has remained solely as private sector thing in the recent past. We now have digital currency that is backed by the credibility of a government or Central Bank. It is a good development.

If well implemented, I believe it will deliver benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians. Whether the e-Naira should be a legal tender or just ordinary financial asset is what I cannot say yet.

Before now, it was believed that financial inclusion was possible through the community or microfinance banking model and it didn’t work. Presently, it is hoped that digital banking would fill that gap. Do you think that’s going to happen?

You cannot say it didn’t work. Microfinance works. It was there and has been working before we identified it and called it Microfinance. Our grandparents did Microfinance in their own way. Maybe not as a business but they did for personal and financial survival.

That is why you have things like thrift, Ajo, Esusu and so on. What keeps changing is the way we do it. And that is just in response to the evolution of the society and our world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microfinance is still working, though in a more liberalized way today. What you call digital banking is just an enabler. The point is that the process and the people doing Microfinance must keep evolving. We need to organize rather than agonize.

Talking about evolution, is FinTech the end of the microfinance banking model?

FinTech is not the end of Microfinance. The market is very big. The sky is big enough for all birds to fly. It is how we fly that will continue to change. Nobody has a monopoly of innovation and creativity. FinTech are innovating and we can innovate too. They are being creative. No one stops us from being creative.

Considering the fact that most organisations now operate remotely due to COVID-19, how do you think your new corporate headquarters would strengthen workers’ productivity and customers’ satisfaction?

We appreciate the fact that the concept of remote working has come to stay. We also do it as much as the nature of our business and customers can accommodate. But we are conscious of the reality that our people still have to spend sometime in the office. The time you spend in the office is also part of your life and you are supposed to get the best of it.

I don’t think the world is going to a point where office environment will be completely phased out, considering the social nature of man. The world is actually moving towards a hybrid workforce. We want our people to be comfortable whether at home or in the office. The peculiarity of our own situation is that we still have a good number of customers who are still not working from home because their businesses require physical presence.

The proliferation of digital banking in Nigeria’s financial services sector seems to be the new normal. How is Mainstreet transitioning to this new normal?

We are glad to have been among the first few Microfinance Banks in Nigeria to see digital transformation or digitization as ‘must have’, not just good to have.

We have continued to digitize our banking operations and customer service via mobile banking, internet banking, card system and USSD. We have deployed two different lending and loan origination platforms to enable us to handle our loan administration digitally.

It is important to note that there cannot be real digital transformation without people and culture transformation. The people have to begin to think and work with digitally aligned orientation and culture. That is what we continue to work on. As we invest in technology, we must continue to invest in the people and the process that drives the technology.

You’ve been at Mainstreet for 12 years. The future and some might argue, the present, is digital. What plans does Mainstreet have going into the next, say 10 years?

We have clear plans for the next five years and even the next 10 years. But it is important to note that long term planning is no longer the trend. This is because of the fast-changing environment we now live in and the peculiar policy inconsistency in our country. You must be able to break your plan into very short scenarios.

All I can say now is that we have an asset base of $30million today and we plan to grow that to $100million in the next five years.