Following the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 that makes the electronic transmission of results conditional, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and senior lawyers have berated the National Assembly for going against the popular will of their constituents in their decision making.

They said the lawmakers were taking Nigeria backwards and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to decline assent to the bill in its current state.

However, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has stoutly defended the action of the federal lawmakers, saying they wanted to avoid the disenfranchisement of 50 percent of the electorate.

LEADERSHIP reports that CSOs, political parties and other Nigerians had variously expressed their misgivings and reservations with the action of the members of the National Assembly concerning the electoral bill.

Many Nigerians had earlier called for electronic voting and electronic transmission of results in order to curb electoral malpractices, especially after the election management body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it had the capacity for electronic transmission of election results across the country, having tested the technology on few elections, including the governorship polls in Ondo and Edo states, as well as in some legislative elections, with successful outcomes.

But when the members of the National Assembly voted on the bill on Thursday and Friday, clause 52 (3) that contained the electronic transmission of results was amended in the Senate to allow the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to decide where and when electronic voting and transmission of results should take place.

The inclusion of that conditionality in the contentious clause 52 has set many Nigerians on edge, with many now calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sign the bill.

A civil society group, Centre for Democracy Development (CDD), the voting at the National Assembly was not a reflection of what Nigerians wanted..

The director, CDD, Idayat Hassan said many Nigerians are not happy with the outcome of the voting and that the group will meet this week to see how it can engage the lawmakers.

“For us at the CDD, we are very unhappy, especially with the exclusion of the electronic transmission of results, because we feel that process will improve the credibility of elections and take away all the human interference often encountered in our elections.

“I think it is high time Nigerians mobilised against it (Electoral Bill) because the National Assembly is actually representing Nigerians, not otherwise. In a few days, the civil society will be unveiling what their plans will be in terms of this Electoral Act. If it means engaging them at their Constituency level, I am sure that Nigerians will not rest until the right thing is done, ” Idayat said.

Also, the executive director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Awwal Musa Rafsanjani said it is surprising the lawmakers chose the path it followed.

“It is very surprising that some lawmakers are not in tune with modern technology. A lot of them are not in tune with election transparency. They are not also in tune with the popular wish and the aspirations of Nigerians. They are not also in tune with the fact that we need to stop fraudulent manipulation of election results.

“They are not in tune with the fact that we need sound, credible elections in Nigeria. Their action stands to institutionalise election controversy in Nigeria,” Rafsanjani said.

According to CISLAC, the action of the lawmakers shows they do not want to end electoral violence in Nigeria.

“Their action shows they don’t want to end electoral violence and electoral vandalisation caused by their actions. Nigerians want electronic transmission of election results, because without instant transmission of election results, delay occurs, manipulation occurs, controversy and so many election disputes occur.

“We wonder what kind of interest these lawmakers have for not allowing a more transparent results transmission in Nigeria. It is very worrisome and very concerning that you are representing the people, but instead, you impose your own self-centred interest which has nothing to do with electoral transparency. It has nothing to do with improving the electoral process in Nigeria,” Rafsanjani said of the action of the lawmakers.

The CISLAC chief executive urged Nigerians to continue to condemn this action of federal lawmakers and press for a transparent electoral process in Nigeria.

He said, “We will also urge Mr President to also ensure that he assents to the Electoral Act only when the amendments are in a manner that will help improve electoral transparency, decency and ensure that electoral manipulations do not continue to happen.

“When they submit the bill, the president should carefully study it and toe the line with the popular aspirations of Nigerians, which is about improving the electoral process in Nigeria and making it free from manipulation.”

Some senior lawyers who spoke to LEADERSHIP yesterday said the lawmakers did not put into consideration what a credible, free and fair election will do for the country.

According to them, the president should not assent to the electoral bill.

A professor of law, Gbenga Ojo, said it was unfortunate that the Senate is still foot- dragging on the issue, adding that the amendment is the solution to electoral thuggery, ballot box snatching and results manipulation.

He said, ”It is a shame and disgrace that we are still debating this issue. What we should be debating is how to make it work in terms of a seamless network.

”NCC should work with INEC. Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) should work with INEC for regular supply of electricity during the period. These teething problems and solutions to them are what we should be discussing.

”Everything is wrong with this country and, again, it borders on leadership. Look at Rwanda, it is an example of good leadership.

”Good enough, INEC has said it has the capacity to do it. The amendment is welcome. It is a step in the right direction. At least we get over the hijacking of ballot boxes.”

Another senior advocate, Abdul Balogun, on his part berated the Senate for not being sensitive to the plights of Nigerians.

He said the lawmakers should have put the country first before taking the decision on the Electoral Act Amendment.

He said, ”The decision of the Senate on the Electoral Act amendment was not well thought-out. At a time when countries all over the world are moving away from manual voting patterns, Nigerians are still talking and enacting laws encouraging it.

”I think it’s time for stakeholders in credible, free and fair elections to stand up and fight for laws that will guarantee free and fair elections in the country. If it is possible, the president should refuse assent but I don’t see him doing that.”

A Kaduna-based senior lawyer, Jelil Agbowa, also expressed disappointment at the lawmakers for the decision they took.

He said it was obvious that the lawmakers are not in parliament to give quality representation to the people.

”Those elected to provide quality representation will not act in the manner the lawmakers have acted.

”As it is, everyone is on his own in the country because this is the time to show that they are truly for the people but they’ve let Nigerians and the people that elected them down with the decision reached on the electoral amendment,” Agbowa said.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), an umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria, on its part said that its members were meeting this week to take a stand on the bill, adding that the action of the lawmakers had taken the country back to the dark days.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, IPAC spokesman, Major Agbo, said the political parties were disappointed at the decision of the members of the National Assembly and will meet this week to consider their next line of action..

“IPAC is not happy about what happened at the National Assembly, ” Agbo said, adding that the outcome did not reflect the proposals they made to the lawmakers.

“We made proposals and we were very categorical about the electronic transmission of election results. As it stands now, it is not the way we wanted it. We wanted electronic transmission of results that will guarantee a free and fair election,” he said.

On what they are going to do, Agbo said: “We are democrats, we are still studying the situation. We are convening a meeting this week to make our position clear to Nigerians. We will try as much as possible to be civil and democratic in our approach.

“It is important that we let you know that the APC is against the enthronement of a one-party system, because the decision taken by lawmakers at the National Assembly shows that they simply said no to electronic voting and they had their way. For all the APC senators to vote against electronic transmission of results, they did not do that on their own volition.

“They want one political party that will continue to dominate the National Assembly. If we had different political parties, there would have been a robust voting pattern. Certainly, what they have done now is to create room for them to manipulate, and that was not our thinking. We had wanted a better deal for Nigerians. As it stands now, we are back again to those dark days. The electoral bill will affect the integrity of the 2023 general elections, ” Agbo said.

Why We Imposed Conditions For e-Transmission – Senate President

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advanced reasons to justify the position taken by the Senate on the electronic transmission of election results.

The Senate had on Thursday, while considering the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill, voted that “The Commission (INEC) may consider electronic transmission of results, provided the national coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the National Communications Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.”

Lawan explained that the Upper Chamber voted the way it did in defence of about half of the Nigerian voters whose votes may not be counted with the immediate deployment or application of electronic transmission of election results.

The Senate president spoke to journalists at the weekend while on a visit to his constituency, Yobe North Senatorial District.

Asked to comment on the passage of the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill, Lawan said: “I’m happy that we have been able to pass the amendment even though some people are complaining of what we have passed in the Senate and, probably, what the House of Representatives has also passed.

“When the majority of Senators voted against immediate application or deployment of electronic transmission of results from the polling units, to the ward, to the local government, states and federal, they didn’t say they do not believe in electronic transmission (of election results).

“All of us in the Senate, 109 of us, believe that, at one point, our electoral process must deploy electronic transmission so that it eases and enhances the electoral process and gives it more credibility and integrity.

“But you see, when you have not reached that stage where you could deploy the electronic transmission from every part of the country, then you have to be very careful. And no matter what anybody may say, you cannot have about 50 percent of Nigerian voters not participating or not getting their votes counted in elections and say it doesn’t matter, that we have to start the electronic transmission.

“We know the evils of not transmitting results electronically but compare the evils of electronically transmitting just half of the electoral votes from Nigerians and say you have elected a president with 50 percent only, and others have voted but their results or their votes could not be electronically transmitted. This is disenfranchising Nigerians and we are not going to support this kind of thing because, essentially, we are supposed to be fair to every part of Nigeria and when we voted, every part of Nigeria voted for and against (the amendment),” Lawan said.

Meanwhile, a member of the Senate Committee on INEC and chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), has said that voting ‘no’ does not mean the rejection of electronic transmission of election results.

According to Bamidele, “I wish to place it on record that I am fully in support of the passage of Section 52( 3) of the proposed Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill which seeks to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) powers to transmit election results electronically.

“Let it be known also that I am specifically a member of the Senate Committee on INEC which, in addition to electronic voting contained in Section 52 (2), recommended and ensured the inclusion of this electronic transmission clause 52 (3) in our Committee report submitted to the Senate for deliberation and passage.”