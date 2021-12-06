Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has shown that Nigerians are neither unintelligent nor uncivilized to vote electronically by his sheer determination, courage and persistence in using Electronic Voting Machines in local government elections.

Kaduna state pioneered the use of electronic voting during the 2018 local government election and also used Electronic Voting Machines in the last council election which held in August 2021.

In letter written by the Chair of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission(KAD-SIECOM), Dr Sratu Binta Dikko-Audu to the governor, she congratulated El-Rufai for successfully deploying electronic voting at the grassroots level.

‘’His Excellency has by this feat, placed Nigeria among the nations of the world to be reckoned with in the area of deploying technology in elections, thereby deepening the democratic experience for residents of Kaduna state,’’ she added.

The KAD-SIECOM chair expressed profound appreciation to Governor El-Rufai ‘’for letting us be a part of this success story, adding that ‘’without your support even in the face of strong opposition, this could not have been achieved.’’

Dr Dikko-Audu recalled that the governor ‘’remained focused and committed to seeing the project successfully completed,’’ reminding that he provided both moral support and adequate funding for the entire electronic voting project.