Kelechi Iheanacho netted a brace as Nigeria’s Super Eagles beat Liberia’s Lone Star 2-0 to kick start their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on a sound footing at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, yesterday.

Iheanacho who scored the two goals in the 22nd and 44th minutes, has now took his international tally to 11 goals as he closes in on Jay-Jay Okocha and Julius Aghahowa’s mark of 14 goals in the national team colours.

The victory powered Nigeria to the top of the Group C stable with three points after their rivals Cape Verde and Central African Republic played out a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Next up for the three-time African champions is a trip to Vape Verde for their second group match on September 7 while Liberia battle Central African Republic on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa is fast closing in on a Nigeria national team record achieved by Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama after earned his 99th international cap in yesterday’s World Cup qualifier against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

With the three-time African kings winning 2-0 thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho brace, he was introduced for the Leicester City man in the 84th minute.

The Kano Pillars legend went into the game on 98 caps, eight more than former Chelsea and Stoke City star John Obi Mikel, who quit international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

Now, he is two matches short of Yobo and Enyeama’s mark and the ex-Leicester City and CSKA Moscow man, who has 15 international goals to his credit, could match their feat should he feature in the country’s next two features against Cape Verde and Central African Republic.

Musa shot into international limelight after helping Nigeria U23 win the 2010 WAFU Nations Cup where he scored goals against Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

His performance earned him invitation to the senior national team prior to the 2010 FIFA World Cup, although he did not make the 30-man squad due to an ankle injury.

After representing the country at youth level, the speedy forward made his senior debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualification versus Madagascar – coming in as a substitute for Mikel in the 2-0 win.