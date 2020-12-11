Ezenwa was thrilled beyond words by the hybrid geotech turf at the Ikene home of Remo Stars constructed by Nigeria’s leading stadium construction outfit, Monimichelle

Ezenwa after the game said the pitch is simply world class, even as he urged NPFL clubs and the various state governments to partner Monimichelle as a way of getting the state of the art pitch at all league venues across the country.

“If we have this kind of pitch at all the league venues, fans would see the best of football. What we have here in Ikene is the same with what the same company constructed in Aba. I played for Enyimba and I know the Enyimba stadium in Aba boasts of one best pitch in the country. I want to see this kind of pitch in Owerri and I would plead that other states should partner with Monimichelle. He is doing a damn good job.”

Ezenwa stressed that those who want the nation’s domestic league to grow must think first of the playing surface.

“When you play on a good pitch, you are able to express yourself better. This is why I am drumming my support for Monimichelle. Since this is an indigenous company with the right expertise there is need to get him construct this lush green turfs all over the country…that is the way to go,” Ezenwa said, adding, “I know what I m talking about because this turf here in Ikene is not the same with the conventional artificial turfs which we (the players) would ordinarily not want to play on.”