By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

In recognition of its outstanding performance in the year 20202, a leading Abuja based advertising agency, Eagleserve Consultants Ltd has been named Best Young Creative Agency of the Year, 2020 by top marketing and advertising publication, Brand Communicator at the BrandCom Awards held in Lagos recently.

The award ceremony, an annual event organised by the publication to honour and recognize outstanding brands and marketing communications professionals in the industry.

Few months ago, the agency was awarded Best Young Agency of the year by another industry leading marketing communication journal, Marketing Edge for its outstanding deliverables in the industry.

Speaking while receiving the award, Chief Executive Officer of Eagleserve Consultants Limited, Prince Shola Rotimi said the award has attested to the fact that the industry is monitoring his agency’s hard work and the significant role the agency is playing in the northern part of the Nigerian advertising space.

He added that, ‘’Our profound appreciation goes to the Brand Communicator team for considering us worthy of this award as Best Young Creative Agency of the Year. Our exploits in the northern part of Nigeria show that the industry recognizes what we have achieved in just four years of our existence.”

It is now a known fact that advertising industry in the northern part of the country has gone through a lot in terms of development and in our four years of existence, Eagleserve has channeled a new course to create standard agency professional ethics, which we believe is earning us these lofty awards bestowed on us.

‘’Firstly, it was Marketing Edge awards as Young Agency of the Year 2020 and now Brand Communicator magazine as Best Young Creative Agency of the Year, that shows we are developing very fast in the Nigerian IMC industry especially in the northern parts.

‘’I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the President of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Babaeko, Senator (Dr.) Ahmed Lawal, all the northern advertising agencies and the cream de la cream of the marketing communication industry for their support over the years”, he said.

In his opening remarks, the Publisher/CEO of Brand Communicator magazine, Mr. Joshua Ajayi said that despite the challenges caused by COVID-19 and its negative impacts on businesses across the world this year, some brands, agencies and individuals have been able to weather the storm and make meaningful impacts in their various fields and as such they deserve to be celebrated.

“In line with our tagline of Prestige, Integrity and Credibility, we set up a panel of assessors who painstakingly reviewed our nominations for the awards,” he said.

He added that the awardees were painstakingly assessed by a panel of assessors who worked on the mantra of prestige, integrity and credibility.