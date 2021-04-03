The leadership and members of the Action Democratic Party, ADP has called on Christians in Nigeria and around the World not lose sight of the real essence and import of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ which, among others, primarily enjoin deep, unreserved and abiding faith in God, the Creator of heaven and earth.

This, it said is anchored on the mind of believers that the hereafter holds the life of bliss and eternity.

According to the statement signed by the National Chairman of the Party, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, “the party felicitate with millions of Nigerian Christian faithful in marking the glorious and blessed day of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ which took place two thousand and twenty one years ago in the eternally blessed city of Jerusalem.”

The statement further stated that “While experiencing our transitional, mortal sojourn on planet earth, it behoves on us to live life with the spirit of selfless love, sacrifice and goodness to fellow beings by letting the illuminating light of the teachings and examples of Christ be our guide and beacons. So conditioned, not only are we greatly enhancing our prospects of becoming companions in Paradise, we are also individually, making for a more peaceful, serene and harmonious world”.

“In the light of the plethora of excruciating condition of everyday existence in the recent times, the ADP cannot but commend Nigerians for the amazing resilience and perseverance they have been manifesting.

” We believe that, more than the hogwash of empty promises, outright deceits and shenanigans of the present crop of the nation’s leadership, the faith of majority our citizens offers the most plausible reason why our nation has been enjoying the prevailing relative peace and tranquility. Because we are all stakeholders in the Nigerian project and we all stand to benefit or suffer the consequences of the actions of leadership, the ADP wishes to appeal to our compatriots to continue to be steadfast in faith in God, endurance and hope that the bad time, sooner than later, will become a thing of the past. We shall overcome”.

Engr. Sani said despite the challenges facing the economy “the ADP wishes to seize the auspicious occasion of the commemoration of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus, to reiterate the party’s oft repeated demand on the government of the day to turn a new leaf. Leadership must rise to the occasion and solve the deteriorating state of insecurity to save lives.”

“With the unprecedented poverty pervading the land, with the deafening crescendo of insecurity, massive death tolls and misery, it beats the imagination that the APC chieftains appear still so adamant and “unconscious” of the fact that they have been running the country dangerously towards the abyss. We as citizens, should intensify our prayers as we engage in hard, practical but democratic actions in our civic duty to work for genuine “change” that translate into less poverty, pain and avoidable death”. He concluded.