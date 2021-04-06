ADVERTISEMENT

BY BLESSING BATURE-AKPAKPAN, Abuja

As Nigerian Christians join their counterparts around the world to celebrate Easter, the chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido has called on all Nigerians to shun violence and hatred among themselves, embrace peace and unity.

Candido, in the message signed by the council’s divisional head of information, Mrs Patience Olaloye, asked Christians to use the period to remember the true meaning of Easter and the sacrifice that has been made out of love for humanity by Jesus Christ.

He encouraged Christians to emulate Christ by exhibiting this sacrificial love to one another irrespective of religious affiliations and ethnic differences while urging Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace during this period. He added that Nigerians should continue to pray for the growth and stability of the country.

He said: “I wish to felicitate with all Christian faithful in the council on this occasion of Easter celebration marking the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. I urge all Nigerians both Christians and Muslims alike to continue to pray for the growth and stability of this country and be patriotic to our national oneness.”