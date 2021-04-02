By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |



President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration urging all Nigerians not to allow mischief mongers to divide them.

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina recalled that a year ago, “in most of our major cities, our celebrations were somewhat subdued, as we battled the effect of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

“We should not allow the antics of a few mischief mongers to fragment the unity and faith that the vast majority of citizens of this country cherish and believe in.

“As I have said before, we are better and stronger as one nation under God.

“I congratulate our brothers and sisters once again on this occasion and wish everyone a Happy Easter celebration,” he said.

“The restrictions meant that our brethren could not attend traditional church services as they would have wished. I salute their resilience and understanding.

“Today, we are able to congregate and worship together, cautiously.”

President Buhari deeply acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices of Nigerian doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers, who he said “have made the difference in saving lives and ensuring the reduction of the spread of the virus.