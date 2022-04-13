Federal government has declared Friday and Monday, April 15 and 18, 2022, respectively as public holidays to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

The permanent secretary, ministry of interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

According to him, the minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

Aregbesola who called on Christians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria, said the federal government would leave nothing to chance in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.

The minister added that the federal government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway were timely brought to an end.

The statement added, “Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

While wishing Christians, both at home and abroad, a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, the minister called on Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its determination to make life more meaningful for all.