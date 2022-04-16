Nigerian Christians have been urged to radiate the good virtues of Jesus Christ as they observe this year’s Easter celebration.

In a message of congratulations to Nigerians by the rector, Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji, Prof. Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, titled: “Rector’s Easter Felicitations- Let us radiate good virtues” which LEADERSHIP Weekend was copied yesterday said Christians all over the country should used the occasion of the death and rise of Jesus Christ to pray for Nigeria to overcome the challenges it’s going through and also radiate the good deeds of Christ.

The message read: “I seize this auspicious moment to warmly congratulate and felicitate with our Christian Brothers and Sisters in Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji, Ondo State and Nigeria at large on the observance of this year’s Easter celebration.

“The humble birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, His teachings and subsequent travails and death should be a lesson for all of us that there is a season for everything and that whatever we do while on earth would be remembered after our passage.

“Let us in conformity with Christ’s teachings, be submissive to God Almighty, radiate love, peace, humility and be a source of happiness, rather than sorrow, to the less privileged and the needy in our society.

“Let us also seize this occasion to pray for our dear country, Nigeria, to overcome its present challenges for the good of all and sundry.

“Once again, accept my warm assurances and felicitations on this Easter celebration. God bless all.”