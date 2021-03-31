By Adegwu John, Abuja

The federal government has declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April 2021, public holidays to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s director of press Mohammed Manga, the minister called on Christians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for the Peace, Unity, and Progress of our country.

The minister assured that the federal government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.



“Security is everybody’s business, I therefore encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

While wishing Christians both

at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter Celebration, Aregbesola called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to make life more meaningful