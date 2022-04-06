Airline EasyJet is expected to cancel more flights in the coming days due to high levels of staff absence.

About 60 flights to and from the UK are likely to be grounded following 62 cancellations on Monday.

British Airways withdrew six flights on Tuesday, having cancelled 62 on Monday, causing disruption ahead of Easter, the first holiday since the end of coronavirus travel restrictions.

EasyJet said staff absences were double their normal levels due to COVID-19. It said it had decided to cancel more flights in advance “in order to give customers notice”.

“We are contacting customers directly and providing them with their options,” it said.

“We expect to make similar levels of pre-emptive cancellations over the coming days, due to the ongoing high level of sickness.”

COVID-19-related absences are compounding staff shortages at airports and airlines. The industry is struggling to recruit staff quickly enough to meet resurgent passenger demand, after thousands of jobs were lost and many workers left the industry during the pandemic.

It’s led to long delays at security and check-in at some airports, with travellers at Birmingham Airport complaining of “chaos” on Monday.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said police and fire and rescue services could be drafted in to help tackle the delays at Manchester Airport, which has led to some people missing flights.

The airport’s managing director, Karen Smart, is also to stand down amid the criticism.

Airports said COVID-19 documentation checks at check-in, which most countries still require before passengers can board an aircraft, are adding to waiting times.

Lesley Offley was due to fly to Austria with her family to celebrate her husband’s 60th birthday on Tuesday.