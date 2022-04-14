The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, has deployed 800 personnel to man security during the Easter celebrations.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, said the deployed personnel were drawn from various departments and units of the Corps especially armed squad unit, anti-vandal, intelligence and investigations, operations and counter terrorisim.

Ayinla said that the personnel would complement the efforts of other security agents in ensuring hitch-free celebrations.

“In line with our constitutional core mandates of protecting government’s critical infrastructure and national assets, overt and covert deployement will be done at pipeline locations, train station, border towns, government buildings, among others,” Makinde stated.

He disclosed that the officers of the NSCDC would complement other security agents in mounting surveillance at recreational centres, worship centres and markets, adding that all the identified flashpoints would be well secured.

He felicitated with the Christians in the state and enjoined them to use the occasion to pray for the state in particular and Nigetia in general.