By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

Catholic Bishops of Nigeria under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade have urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ and adopt them as a template for everyday living.

In an Easter message signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the governor stressed that Christ’s death on the cross for the redemption of mankind and His resurrection after three days signify unwavering love, compassion, sacrifice, selflessness and triumph over despair.

Ayade maintained that it was only through show of love and compassion for one another and for Nigeria and sacrifice and selflessness that Nigerians can navigate through the present difficult times.

Also, ahead of the 2023 general elections, Catholic Bishops of Nigeria under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have called on politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and not to see a political contest as a do-or-die affair in the forthcoming general elections.

Most Reverend Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of CBCN and Archbishop-Elect of Owerri Apostolic Administrator of Umuahia, who made this call yesterday in an Easter message on behalf of the Bishops, said that as Nigerians draw closer to another period of general elections, which are often characterised by bloody conflicts, everyone must make a personal commitment to non-violence.

He said that this is because violence only breeds violence, that the vicious cycle of violence results in utter destruction and is never a solution to any human problem.

“Accordingly, far from fighting and killing one another as a way of settling differences, we should hearken to those beautiful words of Isaiah: “Beat your sword into ploughshares” (Is 2, 4). No more bitterness! No more killing!’’

Similarly, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has felicitated with Christian faithful in the state over the Easter celebration and urged them to use the celebration to pray for Nigeria in general and Ogun in particular.

The governor, who noted that Easter is one of the celebrations which signifies and renews hope in mankind, said the best way to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ is for the Christian faithful to imbibe and live the teachings of Jesus

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, said the greatest sacrifice Christ made and his resurrectio

n should serve as an assurance that there is hope that the country will surmount its present challenges.

While calling on the people to see the Easter period as not only for celebration of triumph of Christ over death, but a period of sober reflection, particularly, at this moment the nation is facing insecurity and economic downturn, the governor, enjoined them to celebrate moderately.

He also urged them to be their brothers’ keepers and share with those who don’t have, noting the essence of the celebration is to show love and be good neighbours.

Abiodun added though the greater love had been demonstrated to mankind by Jesus who sacrificed his life to give life to the world, spreading of love by the Christian faithful during Easter will be reliving love Christ preached while on earth.

The governor, therefore, assured that his administration will continue to work to ensure the state is safe and attractive to investors, submitting that Ogun residents will always be the centrepiece of his administration’s policies and programmes.