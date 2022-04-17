Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has called on Nigerians to continue to offer support for the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration.

Sylva made the call yesterday in Abuja in his message to Christians on the occasion of the 2022 Easter celebration.

According to the minister, as a people, what we owe the country and its leadership is prayers.

The minister, who acknowledged the challenges being faced by the citizenry, said violence or hate speeches could not solve our problems as a nation.

“Apportioning blame can only help to aggravate the challenging situation we presently face in Nigeria. The only solution to our problems is collective support and prayers,” he said.

He further said that the Buhari administration was doing its best in dealing with the security, economy and social challenges facing the country.

He stressed that support, prayers and encouragement were needed to sustain Nigeria at this critical moment of national life.

“Those beating the drum of war should desist from it because we have no other country but Nigeria.

“We thank Nigerians for their patience and understanding during the last fuel scarcity.

“We shared in your pains and we are putting measures in place to ensure that we overcome petroleum products scarcity,” he said.

He stated that the commitment of Buhari in ensuring petroleum products sufficiency prompted his approval for Nigeria’s 20 per cent stake in Dangote Refinery and the rehabilitation of the three nation’s refineries.

The minister urged Nigerians to give the government the benefit of the doubt in achieving the objectives of making Nigeria a better place for the citizens.

Sylva said the government was committed to improving the welfare of the citizens and appealed to Nigerians to be patient.

“We pledge to deliver on our promises of a better Nigeria for our people and that we will do.”

The minister, who said the death and resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ “is a season of love, sacrifice and forgiveness”, urged Christians to “be Christlike in whatever we do at this season of Easter”.