By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to buoy up their hope despite the challenges they face as a result of the current misrule in our country.

The party noted in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that just as the triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death on the cross dispelled the darkness that covered the earth, so shall our nation overcome all her challenges that appeared to have taken hold of our economic, social and political life.

The statement said, “Indeed, Easter, which underpins God’s salvation to mankind, also reinforces our collective faith that our nation will surely come out of the woods and take back her pride of place in the comity of nations.”

The party added that God, “in His infinite mercy, blessed our nation with abundant natural and human resources adding that Nigerians should not be plagued with economic hardship, violence and impunity as being witnessed today.”

The PDP further charged Nigerians not to despair but use the occasion of Easter to rekindle their hope, remain prayerful and redouble their trust in God in their collective effort to return our nation to a peaceful and virile society of free, happy and prosperous citizens.

The PDP also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to shows love by reaching out and supporting one another, especially, those who are hurting from one calamity or the other, at this critical time.

Similarly, the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, has charged Nigerians to let love guide their actions as they relate with one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his Easter message titled “Nigeria Will Overcome” and signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said said the Easter period reminds us of brotherly love, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty, humility, justice, equity and fairness to all without discrimination as contained in the Scriptures.

“This particular injunction is important to us as a nation as we continue to contend with the challenges of nation-building, bad economy, insecurity and poor leadership.”

In apparent reference to the tension and needless bloodletting in the country, the PDP chairman urged Nigerians to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious, tribal and political differences for the progress of the country.

“Easter is the resurrection of Christ from the dead, it’s victory over evil and in that optimism Nigeria will overcome its many challenges and come out victorious.

“We must therefore pray fervently at this period for the quick resolution of the security challenges confronting the nation.”

Secondus however charged Nigeria political leaders to be God fearing in all their actions and inactions by allowing justice and fairness to guide their thoughts.