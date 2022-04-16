Ahead of the Easter celebration, the inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, in his resolve to ensure crime-free Easter celebrations, has ordered intensive security patrols of all public spaces and critical national assets.

The IGP specifically directed all state commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervising assistant inspectors-general of Police (AIGs) to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel and operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective areas of responsibility (AoRs).

This is even as the corps marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi called on all motorists to ensure full compliance to all road traffic laws.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the corps public education officer, all personnel have been adequately briefed on the imperatives of ensuring that motorists are made to drive in accordance with the stipulation of the Nigerian Highway Code and other regulations on best road practices.

The corps marshal, while felicitating with the Christian faithfuls ahead of this year’s celebration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Christ, beckoned on them to manifest love care and obedience to established laws so as to portray the lessons of the Holy Week in positive light.

He noted that the Corps will continue to sustain every arrangement already in place to ensure the safety of all road users, including aggressive public education campaigns and effective deployment of operational materials to enforce law and order.

Meanwhile, the commissioners of police and their supervising AIGs have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

They must be professional and courteous to law-abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminal elements who might want to take the advantage of the festive period to perpetrate their unholy acts.

To this effect, the IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways to ensure respect for the rights of citizens and operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force; the Complaint Response Unit, vis-à-vis Public Complaint Bureau, have equally been charged to respond swiftly to complaints received from the general public.