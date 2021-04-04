BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have stepped up action to ensure security of lives and property as well as safety on the roads, in Abia State before, during and after the Easter celebrations.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday in his office at the headquarters of the state command in Umuahia, the state capital, the police public relations officer (PPRO) Superintendent Geoffrey Ogbonna, said no stone was left unturned to ensure the people are safe.

“As usual, the command is ready to ensure the security of lives and property of the people, before, during and after the period. We have mapped out our strategies because we know there will be high influx of people and human activities,” he noted.

Ogbonna argued that the success of the crime-campaign would also depend on the cooperation of the people by availing the command of useful information about activities of criminals and suspected persons within their environment for quick police intervention.

The public education officer (PEO) of the state sector of the corps, Mr Chibunze Iroapali, said 400 regular marshals and 150 special marshals would be on duty across the state during the period to control traffic to avoid congestion and free flow of traffic.

According to him, “We are also carrying out public enlightenment in motor parks, safety campaigns in churches. We have standby rescue teams, our medical personnel are on ground to ensure people or injured victims during accidents get medical attention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the state commandant of the corps, Mr Vincent Agu, announced that no fewer than 2,500 personnel have been deployed across the state just as he assured the residents to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation.

Explaining the readiness of the command further, he said, “The newly trained personnel have been strategically deployed across the state with special attention to some soft targets like churches, schools, event centres, motor parks and some black spots.

He, therefore, told the personnel, “Do not forget to make civility your watchword in your dealings with the civil populace even as you remain firm and ensure that tact and professionalism are not in anyway compromised in your line of duty.”