Presidential aspirant, Olufemi Ajadi, has felicitated with Nigerians at Easter, urging Christians to remain steadfast and hopeful for a better Nigeria, just as the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ ushered in a new dawn for Christian faithful.

Ajadi who is working diligently to succeed President Muhammad Buhari by the 2023 said Nigerians should be hopeful that the lost glory of the nation would be regained soon.

He reminded Nigerians of the travails of the Israelites who though were lost but were guided back to the right path; by the Lord Jesus, assuring Nigerians that the Messiah would take them to the promised land so long they do not lose faith.

“In this season of rebirth, may you feel your faith renewed and your heart made new with the hope Easter brings.

“Happy Resurrection Day to all wonderful Nigerian families. I am praying your Easter will be bright with the hope and joy of our risen Saviour.

“Today, we remember Jesus’ sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world. So, have a blessed holiday filled with happiness, love, and faith.

“Easter is a time to come together and celebrate new beginnings. I wish you and your family the happiest Easter,” he said.