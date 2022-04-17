As Nigerians join Christians across the world to mark the joyous occasion of the Easter celebration, the acting controller general of the Federal Fire Service Dr. Karebo Samson has called on citizens to imbibe the culture of fire safety during the celebration.

The FFS boss, who made the call in a statement by the service spokesman, ACF Abraham Paul explained that if not monitored, carelessness during festivities could result in quick ignition, hence, a high level of alertness should be observed during cooking related, travels and other activities.

Dr. Karebo Samson who further stressed the need to install fire prevention and suppression equipment like smoke detectors and fire alarms, while locating at least one fire extinguisher in their homes and cars, felicitated Nigerians, particularly, the Christian faithful on the joyous occasion.

While assuring citizens of the service preparedness to respond to all emergency calls during this season, he said, “I know this period there will be a lot of cocking, I advise that all cooking precautionary measures such as not leaving cooking unattended to, keeping matches away from children, keeping the gas cylinder outside the kitchen must be complied with, to avoid fire incidences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had since directed all commands of the Fire service to be on red alert to ensure quick response to emergencies during the Easter celebration and called on Nigerians to make sure they have the emergency numbers handy and call the service in case of fire or any emergency.