By PATRICK OCHOGA |

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo state, at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has called on Nigerian to be their brother’s keeper as the nation is confronted with banditry and kidnapping.

The Lawmaker in a statement issued in Benin, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Osaro Aghedo.

Idahosa, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, described the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as one singular and most significant event in the history of mankind which redefined the relationship between man and God.

In his message, Idahosa noted that, ”the death of Christ symbolized a great sacrifice to reconnect man with God”.

He urged Nigerians, in the spirit of the celebration, to be their brothers’ keeper and make necessary sacrifices for one and another.

The Legislator pointed out that this year’s celebration is coming at a difficult time when Nigeria is facing the challenges of banditry and kidnapping of schoolchildren.

He therefore called on the Federal Government and the security agencies, to up their game and bring this issues of banditry and abduction of students to a halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

While urging Christians to remain unwavering in their faith in God, he urged them to use the resurrection of His son, Jesus Christ, for a renewed call on him to safe the world from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislator called on believers to remember in their prayers, medical workers and other volunteers at the frontline of the combatting the COVID-19.

He urged Nigerians to extend love to their neighbors by sharing with them their little resources.

He concluded by noting that, “giving remains the most notable sacrifice anyone can make”.