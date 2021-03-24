ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate has suspended plenary for the next three weeks to allow Senators celebrate Easter with their constituents.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement at the close of plenary on Wednesday.

He said the break will last till Tuesday, April 13, 2021, however, adding that critical committee engagements of the Senate will continue within the period.

Lawan also said that on resumption from the Easter break, the Senate will receive reports from its committees on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill for consideration.