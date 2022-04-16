Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Tanimu Aduda, has felicitated with Christians of the Territory on the occasion this year’s Easter.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Aduda urged Christians to use the festive season to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of the FCT and the country at large.

The lawmaker also called for divine intervention on the security situation of the country and advised all citizens to learn from the pain, joy, love and caring which characterise the period of Lent and the Easter celebration.

Senator Aduda called on the citizens to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasise tolerance, patience, brotherly kindness, care for the needy and love for one another.

According to him, “The lesson of Jesus death and resurrection as explained in the Holy Bible, is a demonstration of love and selflessness and as beneficiary of his undying love, we must extend same to our fellow humans.”

The FCT Senator further pointed out that, “We need to be passionate and always make meaningful contributions towards positive development and progress of our dear country.”

Aduda, who is the Senate Minority Whip, equally appealed to all communities in the FCT to be sober at this moment of temptation and collectively pray against the security situation.

He urged Nigerians to pray for divine intervention as we approach another election year and for enduring peace to reign supreme in the country at large.