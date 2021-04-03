BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

As Nigerians join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Easter, the Senator representing Cross River North senatorial district, Senator Stephen Adi Odey, has tasked his constituents and Nigerians on harmony among each other in order to ensure peace and unity across Nigeria.

Senator Odey in an Easter message made available to journalists on Saturday in Abuja, prayed for peace, nation’s economic growth as well as religious tolerance among the citizens.

He called on Christians in the country to use the occasion of Easter to renew their faith in Jesus Christ as the saviour of mankind and pray for peace and economic development of Nigeria.

“As people of faith, we should be committed to more prayers for each other during the Easter to seek divine intervention and guide for our leaders right.

“We have no any other country than Nigeria. We should therefore work to unify and build the country of our dream,” he said.

Odey added Easter marks the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of souls for all humanity, especially for Christians faithful and should not be used for evil behaviours.

He stressed that this year’s celebration was another opportunity for fervent prayers for a new dawn and prosperous future for individuals and the Nigerian nation at large.

The lawmaker, therefore, urged Nigerians irrespective of religious inclination to use the occasion of Easter for sober reflection on how they can add value to the lives of neighbours and tolerate one another in the spirit of peace and unity.