The national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has called on Christians all over the country to emulate the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ as well as pray for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the world marks yet another Easter Celebrations

Dr. Arodiogbu stated this in a statement issued by the South-East APC Media Directorate in Enugu on Saturday.

He said, “As we mark the spiritual holiday of Easter, it is important for Christians in Nigeria to seek to emulate in deeds and actions the sacrificial life of our Lord Jesus Christ who gave his life that mankind may have access to everlasting life. This way, the country will be able to rise above the numerous challenges she is presently facing and ascend to its God-given role as the Giant of Africa and the vanguard of the Black Race.

“I also call on Nigerians to use the season of Easter to pray for the success of the Buhari administration as it possesses the nation’s best interests.”

On the developments in the South-East, Arodiogbu said that the party in the zone was ready to liberate Enugu and Abia States from the shackles of bad governance and misadministration presently experienced by the people of both states, promising to deploy electoral winning strategies that would send the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) packing.

He assured that candidates who would be fielded in those states for the gubernatorial elections and other positions would be solid candidates with immense pedigree so that the people of both states would readily vote them in and enjoy the democratic dividends other APC states are presently enjoying.