BY AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial zone and chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani, has greeted Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

In a message personally signed by Senator Sani, and made available to LEADERSHIP, he urged Nigerians to use Easter occasion to heal the nation.

Uba Sani, who lamented that Nigeria was at a crossroads, also noted that Nigeria was facing huge economic and security challenges.

The Senator said communities have been torn apart by strife, adding that criminals have been maiming people and destroying properties.

“Easter celebration offers us a great opportunity to take a critical look at our lives and the life of our dear nation. It is a time to draw lessons from the exemplary life of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ was humiliated, scorned, condemned and was crucified. He laid down his life for the salvation ofHhis people.

“Our dear nation Nigeria is at the crossroads. We are facing huge economic and security challenges. Communities have been torn apart by strife. Conflict entrepreneurs are holding us by the jugular. Their foot soldiers have been maiming our people and destroying properties. Fear has enveloped Nigeria. Many have resigned to fate. But we must not give up hope.

“This is the time for all stakeholders to rise up and take measures to heal our dear country. Let’s make it clear to agents of destabilisation that we are one people and are better and greater together. Let us seize the initiative, move into our respective communities and preach the message of peace and hope to our people.

“We must continue to support our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari and the dynamic and resourceful Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as they forge ahead with the battle against insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality.

“We must continue to furnish security agencies with vital intelligence information. If we all do our bits and remain united, we shall overcome our insecurity challenges.

“I salute my resilient and ever supportive constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central senatorial district. I remain committed to your welfare and security. You have been the targets of agents of destabilisation. But security agencies have stepped up their game. Peace will surely return to our politically and economically strategic zone,” Sani added.