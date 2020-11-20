By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Pinkberry, a leading franchise food brand of “EAT N GO” has launched the first Naija Healthy Kafé, The Pinkberry Kafé in a bid to offer healthier and delicious food alternatives to its consumers across Lagos.

Over the past two years of its operations in Nigeria, Pinkberry has become prominent for fresh, pure, healthy, and supremely tasty frozen yogurt and variety of toppings. The newly launched Pinkberry Healthy Kafé is located on Awolowo Rd. Ikoyi and Ajose, VI will offer healthy breakfasts and lunch options to its customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the launch of the Kafé, Marketing Director at Eat’N’Go Ilyas Kazeem, said “Serving healthy and delicious treats is what we enjoy doing at Pinkberry and this is what we have been doing since our entrance into the market in 2018. We are particularly delighted about the launch of Naija’s number one healthy Kafé, as it gives us the opportunity to serve an array of different healthy treats. Now lovers of healthy options can now walk into our outlet and be sure to have a filling yet healthy breakfast or lunch”

“We are also very grateful to our customers who have shown their loyalty over the years and we will continue to uphold our brand promise of serving products with uncompromised quality.” He added.

Pinkberry is a franchisee of Eat’N’Go limited, the leading franchisee of Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery. The brand continues to offer interesting deals and offerings, ensuring ultimate customer satisfaction.