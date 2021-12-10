Nigeria’s leading power management company, Eaton Nigeria, has unveiled the Power Defense Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB).

The power defense, MCCB, provides unmatched circuit protection in alternative energy, commercial, industrial, mining, and military applications when protecting conductors against overloads and short circuits.

It is the latest circuit protection technology and Power Xpert Release (PXR) which provides a Thermomagnetic breaker for the whole family up to 800A for 40°C and 50°C. Eaton’s Power Defense MCCB generates data optimizing performance, while also enduring end-user safety by reducing the risk of arc flash events.

According to regional manager, Eaton Nigeria Charles Iyo, the centre is on display for visitors to inspect and learn from. In addition, Charles said, the centre brings Eaton closer to its partners and end-users ensuring access to technical expertise assisting in product selection, as well as appropriate after sale support.

“The experience centre is focused on providing an education solution with the unique ability to enable customers hands-on training in multiple application environments.

“The unique opportunity here is the ability to see the impact of the products from a broad perspective as well as understand the operations of each product in terms of design, technology, and product installation practices,” he pointed out.