Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said the Eatsafe programme was key to stemming the tide of various illnesses in Kebbi State and beyond.

Bagudu spoke yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, at the launch of the EatSafe : Evidence and Action Towards Safe, Nutritious Food State Programme.

He said: “This all-important programme will reduce various health challenges and we are ready to have robust partnership in this direction.”

The Kebbi State governor also said eating good and nutritious food would drastically reduce hospital visits and the number of people falling sick.

This, the governor noted, was because, people who always live in hygienic environment, eat healthy foods, will be minimally.

afflicted by ailments, especially contagious and food related ones. Bagudu further said,” The ability of the people to produce and sell healthy foods, will add value to it and also bolster patronage.

“ Doing otherwise will only reduce its value and attract less patronage, while it causes more health palavers.”

The governor expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with the programme and many others, in order to guarantee the safety and health of the people of the state.

He thanked Feed the Future for coming up with the programme noting that, it will add to Kebbi’s food value chain as well as mobilise stakeholders to work hard as a team to achieve the objective of safety and nutritious food to the people of the state.

The head of EatSafe country programme Dr Augustine Okoroba said earlier in his welcome address that the programme was the first to be introduced in Nigeria with Kebbi State being the first state for the launch of theprogramme.

The commissioners for health and budget and economic planning, Jafar Muhammad and Dr. Abba Sani Kalgo respectively welcomed the introduction of the programme to Kebbi State.