BY SALIFU USMAN, Abuja

The governing council and the senate of European-American University (EAU), Commonwealth of Dominica Republic, is to confer honourary doctorate degrees in public sector accounting and finance on the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the minister of state for power, Mr Goddy Jeddy Agba, respectively.

EAU in a statement signed by the head of West African operations, Mrs Josephine Egbuta said Governor Bello would be conferred with the Honourary doctorate degree of the institution for his high level of integrity in governance and strong leadership observed in the area of provision of quality education and women empowerment in politics, and high sense of financial prudence in managing the resources of the state.

Egbuta also revealed that the senate of the school will bestow honour on the minister of state for power, saying his nomination and recommendation did not come as a surprise to the school, but long overdue.