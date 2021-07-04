Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have pledged to adopt a six-month maternity leave for nursing mothers in the public service of their states.

This is to enhance Exclusive Breast Feeding (EBF) which has been widely acknowledged to be of immense benefits to both mother and child.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued at the weekend in Abuja after the 12th quarterly meeting of Secretaries to Government of APC controled states held in Nasarawa State.

The communiqué signed by the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Barr. Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, noted that issues of maternal and child nutrition should be integrated into the Primary Healthcare Delivery Services.

While noting that the states would prioritise adequate support for working nursing mothers, including the adoption of six-month maternity leave for them to breastfeed their children, it added that the states would work out modalities towards its achievement.

“APC controlled States would strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast tract implementation of Maternal and Child Nutrition programmes with a focus on health, education and agricultural sectors,” it stated.

In the same vein, the Forum also resolved to strengthen the legal framework for the implementation of Security Trust Fund (STF) as part of efforts to end insecurity.

Hence, it stated that the states would undertake to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of security management among APC controlled States to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.

Similarly, it recommended that APC States strengthen the Security Committees at the Local Government Levels and ensure that all stakeholders, especially traditional and religious take more responsibility and are made to be more accountable to government in responding to security challenges.