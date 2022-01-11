A community-based organisation in Kogi Central senatorial district known as the Dynamic Ebira Friends Club, has concluded its 2021 inter-school quiz competition with ASCO Staff School 1, Ajaokuta, emerging the winner.

LGEA Demonstration Standard College Onyukoko came second, while the defending champion, Ebira Community Secondary School Ogaminana, came third.

In a statement by the national director of information of the organisation, Engr Lawal Haruna Ahmed, the competition which was keenly contested among 36 secondary schools out of the 41 schools invited was in three stages spanning a period of three months, from October to December.

According to him, the first stage of the competition was conducted simultaneously in different locations across the district where the 10 semi -finalists who scored the highest points were picked.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The second stage of the quiz competition was held in the main Auditorium of Federal College of Education Okene and the 5 finalists with the highest points were selected for the grand finale, which was held in Tafari Hotels & Suites on the 30th December, 2021.

“The club rewarded the winning school a star prize of 275,000.00 Naira and the first and second runner-up taking home 195,000.00 and 130,000.00 respectively.

“There were several other consolation prizes to the finalists, which included cash sum, school bags, medals and certificates of participation from the club.”

The club also acknowledged notable Ebira sons and daughters that contributed to the success of this edition of the competition and urged every son and daughter to support organizations like this to better the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club took time to highlight its activities to the audience present at the finale which include; water scheme donated to Okunchi community at Adavi LGA, power generator sets donated to Adavi Divisional Police Office to help them take cases at night, medical health outreach to communities in Adavi LGA and the renovation and upgrading of Primary Health Centre in Okunchi.

The national president, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed Ajayi while delivering the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the competition promised more development projects in the area.