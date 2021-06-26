The Ebonyi State House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged unlawful activities of the Ministry of Capital Territory City Development yesterday, said that the committee has received over 46 petitions against the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Bar Onyekachi Nwebonyi

The House said that the petitioners alleged that fences of their buildings, vehicles and foodstuffs were destroyed by task force team of the ministry led by the commissioner.

The chairman of the committee, Hon Lilian Chinwe Nwachukwu while briefing journalists shortly after an on the spot visit to the scene of the incidents, noted that investigation into the allegations have commenced to ascertain the veracity of the petitioners’ claims.

She noted that out of the over 46 of the petitions submitted to the committee, four were submitted by counsel to the petitioners.

According to her, some of the petitioners include, Mr Michael Ituma, Okonkwo Ikechukwu, Nwankwo Elijah, Chinyere Azi, Mrs Ilochi Christiana, Helen Ukor Idam,Richeal Alo, Chukwuma Igwe among others.

At the different sites of the destructions, the committee chairman urged the affected persons to remain peaceful as government is looking into their complaints.

Hon Nwachukwu, who represents Ohaozara East Constituency further stated that truth remains the indices being used by the committee while appealing to the victims to be patient with the committee as they would not waste time in bringing out their reports.