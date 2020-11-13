Obinna Ogbonnaya Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has suspended indefinitely, the member representing Ebonyi North West Constituency, Hon. Victor Aleke, over alleged gross misconduct and actions that undermine the peace and integrity of the House.

The House during its plenary Friday under matter of urgent public importance raised by the Leader of the House, Hon. Victor Chukwu moved a motion for the suspension of Hon. Aleke having been indictment by the report of the 7-man ad-hoc committee set up by the House in January.

The 7-man Committee of the House of Assembly were mandated to investigate the declining nature of the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The House Committee, chaired by Hon. Christian Usulor (Ezza South), indicted Hon. Aleke (who was also a member of the committee) over allegation of connivance with the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area – Hon. Barr. Clement Omekannaya Odah in subverting the efforts of the committee, in their investigation of revenue contracts by the Council boss.

According to the report made available to Leadership Saturday reads; “Hon. Aleke used his position to connive with someone who has grossly abused his office Hon. Clement Odah, Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area. Hon. Odah is a man who uses his office to coin undue favour to himself”.

“Mr Speaker, it was found out that Odah was using his office to influence contracts and collections to himself, and afterwards, refuse to remit same to the State’s coffers. The chairman and members put in all necessary efforts to see to the success of the committee work, but all efforts to ensure justice was done, was frustrated or made to suffer setbacks by Hon Aleke”.

“Unknowing to us, Aleke was the mole amongst us”.

The House leader who describe Hon. Aleke’s behaviour as lacking in integrity and representing everything not honourable noted that the motion to suspend him is hinged on the above grounds.

The House Leader also moved a motion for the suspenion of the Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, Hon. Odah also on the grounds of abuse of office.

The motions was seconded by Hon. Chinedu Awoh of Ohaukwu North constituency.

The motion which was later put to vote by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru was unanimously upheld by the majority members of the House.

Meanwhile, while the ruling for the suspenion of Hon. Aleke was upheld, that of Hon Odah was reserved for a later date.

It would be recall that the House during its plenary Thursday, January 16, 2020, set up a 7-man ad-hoc Committee to investigate the IGR issues in the State.

Chairman and members of the committee included: Hon. Christian Usulor (Chairman), Hon. Victor Uzoma Chukwu, Hon. Victor Aleke, Hon. Chinedu Awoh, Hon. Chukwuma Igwe, Hon. Chinwe Lilian Nwachukwu and Hon. Chidi Ejem.

Similarly, the House earlier today, held a Valedictory session in honour of A former House of Representatives Late Hon Chief Nweke Anyigor.

Late Chief Nweke Isaac Anyigor A former member of the National Assembly, former member of the Executive Council in the old Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States respectively was a Patriarch.

The house further adjourned proceedings till December 7, 2020.