Ebonyi State has witnessed huge and sustained improvement in physical infrastructure as its main driver of investment. The state currently boasts of quality road network of over 300 km on concrete pavement traversing the length and breadth of the entire Local Government. The road network has opened up the rural areas by granting easy and quick access to the urban centres. More so, agricultural products are now conveyed from the rural communities to areas where they are of high demand , this has improved the living standard of rural farmers and minimized wastage of farm produce.

In addition, a world class shopping mall which is a replica of the famous Dubai Mall is nearing 100% completion stage as construction has really advanced. Another infrastructure master piece is the St Margret Umahi International market, the largest single market in the entire region.

Agriculture has received a boost with emphasis on areas the state enjoys a relative comparative advantage. Crops like yams, rice and cassava have been given accelerated production with availability of ultra modern farming machines to farmers and the use of advance technology in harvesting and processing of crops. The icing on the cake is the availability of funds running in billions of naira that willing farmers and cooperative can access without any form of bureaucratic bottlenecks.

To crown it all is the recently signed Investment Protection Law by His Excellency the Governor, Engr. David Umahi Nweze.This law has doubled the assurance of all investors in the state that the policy summersault associated with change in government has being buried in an the annals of history.Hence, investors will have no element of fear doing business in the state.

Another strategic investment move by the government is the repositioning of the Ebonyi Investment and Property Company Limited as the driver of Government investment. The recent appointment of a seasoned financial and business expert Barr Mrs. Chioma Omoke Nweze as the general manager is clear indication that Ebonyi State is ready for business.

Inherent investment opportunities abound within the state, the mining industry in the state is an untapped gold mine with huge deposit of granites, lead and zinc in areas such as ikwo, Umuohara in Ezza North, Akpuoha in Afikpo North, Ishiagu in Ivo LGA TO mention but a few. The limestone deposits in Ishielu and the Nkalagu Cement Industry have the capacity to manufacture cement that will meet the housing needs of the entire region.

The arable lands for agriculture with comparative advantage in major crops like yam, cassava and most especially rice. With Large expanse of land for farming activities, the state has the potentials to feed the nation. Investors can leverage on this by establishing agricultural processing industries and modern rice mills to add value to the products, which is sure bet for returns on investment.

The slogan of the state as the Salt of the Nation is due to its large natural salt deposit in Ohaozara LGA.The salt lakes in Uburu and Okposi present a life time solution to the nation’s persistent dependent on foreign nations for supply of salt. There is an argent need for the establishment of a salt factory within the area to put to an end the age long importation of salt, create jobs and improve the economy.

The state is also blessed with huge potentials in tourism and tourist sites. The Ochudo Centenary city garden can be turned into a world class relaxation and event centre with capacity to attract local and foreign visitors. Other tourist destinations include the Abakaliki green lake located in the Old Government House, Abakaliki Amusement Park, Abakaliki Golf Club, Okposi Salt Lake, Abakaliki Greater Rice Husks, and Slave Market Route at Ezza North/South just to name but few.

Business organizations and investors must heed to this clarion call to leverage on the investment policies and opportunities available in the state. On the part of the government, there is a sustained and an unwavering commitment in doing the needful by providing a more conducive and investment friendly environment.

Ebonyi state is a hidden treasure, only the brave can find it.