Ebonyi State commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, has congratulated the state governor, Chief David Umahi over his recent victory at the Appeal Court.

A statement signed by the commissioner, Barr. Orji and made available to LEADERSHIP described Umahi as the leadership model of our time.

He hailed the judgement of the Court of Appeal affirming that the governor and his deputy cannot vacate office on grounds of defection to All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Your Excellency, we give God all the glory for again demonstrating that you are His anointed servant who is on a divine mission to set a continental leadership pace that will be a reference point for generations.

“We applaud the judicial erudition in the unanimous verdict of the Hon Justices of the Court of Appeal and the clout of the jurisprudence of their submissions which berated any judicial decision sacking a governor and or his deputy as a decision capable of causing incalculable damage to the rule of law and constitutionalism,” he said.

The commissioner commended the judiciary for upholding the Constitution of Nigeria and for stating the obvious that defecting from the political party the governor and his deputy were elected was not stated in the constitution as one of the conditions to remove them from office.

“It is important to note that defection was not stated in the constitution as one of the grounds and cannot be made a ground for their removal by courts pursuant to the extent legal principles of express unius est exclusio alterius.”

Orji said, “We commend them for reaffirming that the powers to remove heads of other arms of government have not been ascribed to the judiciary.”

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment in propagating the values and legacies of the governor and his administration by the Ministry of Information and State Orientation.

Orji also applauded the integrity of Governor Umahi and his vision to give Nigeria the best in leadership come 2023.