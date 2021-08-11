Traditional rulers and elders of Enyigba Community in Izzi local government and the people of Enyibichiri Community in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State yesterday took traditional oath forbidding both communities from any renewed hostilities in the lingering communal clashes between them.

The traditional ritual which took place at the boundary between the two clans was chaired by the traditional rulers and elders of Ezza Ezekuna who are the eldest sons of Umuekumenyi.

Performing the ritual, the traditional Prime minister (Ishiuke Izhi), Elder Mbam Ngele, Ezeogo Martins Oyibe of Ameka Community among others from Ikwo clan declared that, henceforth, all forms of hostilities between the two brothers must stop.

They stated that any person or group of persons that indulged in any act capable of bridge the peace between the two clans would be visited by the ancestors of Umuekumenyi in which the consequences would be too severe on the person or persons.

The traditional ruler of Ameka Community, Ezeogo Nwite Onyibe noted that as the eldest son of Umuekumenyi enjoined them to continue to live harmoniously.

He called on recalcitrant and mischief makers to be cautious of the traditional ritual, as anybody who violate it will face the full wrath of the gods of the land.