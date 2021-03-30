By OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi has ordered the immediate re-arrest of the Ohaukwu local government chairman, Barr Clement Odah and the State House of Assembly member representing, Ohaukwu North constituency, Hon Chinedu Awo over renewed hostilities between the people of Effuim and Ezza Effuim communities.

Others to be rearrested include the spokesperson of Effuim community, Dr James Agina and the spokesperson of the Ezza Effuim community, Mr Titus Nworie.

The directive was handed down to the police commissioner during a stakeholders meeting between the people of Effuim and Ezza Effuim communities at the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The state governor also announced the suspension of all political appointees from Ezza Effuim clan who were not present during the stakeholders meeting.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the lawmaker, Hon Awo has before now been in military detention in the last four days and was brought to the meeting by the military who later handed him over to the police.

The council chairman and the lawmaker were whisked away in a waiting van by the police while the vice chairman of the local government Mrs Blessing Adagba was asked to take over and run the affairs of the local government pending the release of the council chairman.

Governor Umahi who expressed concern over a WhatsApp page created by the member representing, Ezza South state constituency, Hon Chris Uzulor, directed the lawmaker to shutdown the WhatsApp page.