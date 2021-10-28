ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Amachi Unuhu, Ameagu community in Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State have petitioned Governor David Umahi over alleged intimidation and harassment by their council chairman, Emmanuel Nwegele.

The community members who expressed sadness over the activities of the council boss noted that if urgent steps were not taken to call the council boss to order, it might result in another crisis in the community.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Abakaliki, the chairman of Amachi Unuhu village, Mr Thomas Ekpenyi, regretted that the council chairman without any reason removed from office the elected village executives and singlehandedly appointed his cronies, political associates and family members to run the affairs of the village.

When contacted, Nwegele described the allegations as baseless and said that he was intervening in the matter.

According to Ekpenyi, trouble started when the council boss demanded for the sum of N4million being part of the money generated by the village for a community project.

The village chairman alleged that the LG chairman had been intimidating and harassing the village executives and other individuals opposed to his actions.

Ekpeyi also alleged that he was elected to serve for a period of four years in office adding that Nwangele forcefully removed him from office despite that his tenure was yet to come to an end.

He appealed to the Governor Umahi to intervene on the matter to avert a possible crisis in the community.

Also, the village youth leader, Comrade Mbam Monday, expressed sadness with the activities of the Council Chairman adding that the past administration which the Council Chairman wants to bring back had already served for 18 years in office.