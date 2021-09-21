Ebonyi State deputy governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, has called for the establishment of ecclesiastical courts where Christians in the country can seek for justice.

Igwe stated this at the weekend during a dinner organised by Christian Law Students Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) in Abakaliki.

He pointed out that there are Sharia and customary courts to try cases involving Moslems and non-Christians respectively but lamented that there are no ecclesiastical courts which Christians can approach for justice.

“As Christian Law students what have you done to advance the course of the society? As a lawyer I am beginning to think about certain things and I quickly remember that today we have Sharia law for the Moslems.

“Why is it that we should have Christian lawyers and Christian Law students and we do not have ecclesiastical courts?” he queried.

The deputy governor who also noted that some procedures adopted by customary courts were repugnant to the Christian faith urged the students through their national body to approach Houses of Assembly of their respective states to enact laws that will give birth to ecclesiastical courts.

He also stressed the need for the Christian Law students to be vocal in condemning the ills that are ravaging the society such as banditry, kidnapping and unnecessary sit-at-home orders.

He commended the national president of the organisation, Miss Lilian Orogwu, for the excellent manner she has piloted the affairs of the group.

Earlier, the national president, Miss Orogwu, said the aim of the fellowship is to advance the course of Christianity and win souls for Christ.