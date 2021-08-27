Ebonyi State government yesterday debunked the statement credited to the special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mr Shehu Garba, that the state was among the states in the federation that received the sum of N6billion each from the federal government for ranching.

The special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Mr Francis Nweze, said the state never benefitted from such money and would not for any reason accept it and for such purpose.

According to the statement signed by Nweze and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday there is no available land in the state for ranching.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement; “We have received the news making the rounds that Ebonyi State is among the states in the federation that has received the sum of 6 billion naira each for ranching as attributed to the special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, while responding to questions on Channels Television on Wednesday.

“Ebonyi State government never at any time received any money for ranching in the state and will not receive any money for the same purpose as there is no available land for ranching in the state”.

He stated that should any Ebonyi person opt to engage in personal ranching, the person should see such venture as a personal decision and must use his or her land for the purpose.

Nweze noted that the state government has continued to maintain that there is no land for ranching in the state adding that the state will not renege from the decision.