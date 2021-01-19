Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

A New Commissioner of Police, CP. Aliyu Garba has been posted to Ebonyi State Command to succeed CP Philip Maku who was recently deployed to Force Headquarters, in Abuja.

CP Garba hails from Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah and made available to Leadership said that, the new CP is a holder of Master of Art in international law and Diplomacy from the University of Science and Technology, Port-Harcourt River State.

A graduate of the pretigious University of Sokoto with bachelor of Arts in History, CP Garba enroled into the Nigeria Police Force in the year 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP) at Police Academy (Annex) Kaduna State, trained for Eighteen months and was posted to Oyo State Command as Admin Officer.

He was later transferred to Niger State Command where he became the Adie-Camp (ADC) to the first Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Dr. Musa Inuwa”.

According to the release, before his deployment to Ebonyi State, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police Welfare, Department of Finance and Administration, Force Headquarters, Abuja, DCP Research and Planning Force Headquarters, Abuja, the Deputy Commissioner of Police zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos.

He was also Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge Area Command Headquarters Railway Ibadan, The Area Commander Bori River State, The Area Commander Port-Harcourt,

He was also the Assistant. Commissioner in Agodi Area Command Headquarters Oyo State, 2i/c State CID Bauchi State Command. He was the Divisional Police Officer Okrika, Diobu, special Area, Bonny Island and many other Police Divisions in River State Command, among others. Ends.