By OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has paid tribute to the commissioner for housing and urban development, Mrs. Uche Okay, who died on Friday.

Condoling with the Okay family, Governor Umahi told the husband, Mr. Celestine Okah, that the state government received news of the death with shock, adding that her death had placed a lot of responsibility on the husband and family.

In a statement signed by the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Mr. Francis Nweze, Umahi described Mrs. Okah as a dependable ally in the success story of Ebonyi State under his administration.

“We as a government and the good people of Ebonyi State encourage you to hope in the Lord for comfort bearing in mind that both my family and government are saddened by this unfortunate incident and we all share with you in this moment of grief,” the governor said.

He noted that the death of Mrs. Okah came at a time she was committed to joining forces with the government to bequeath enduring legacies to the people of Ebonyi, adding that it was devastating to her family and the state government as well but encouraged the family to put their faith in the Lord.