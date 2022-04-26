Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State yesterday faulted the Executive Order made by the state governor, Chief David Umahi preventing any court in the state from entertaining matters relating to Effium crisis in Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The crisis which has lasted for over one year has claimed many lives and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

In a statement signed by the chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Fr. Matthew Opoke, he alleged that the Executive Order in the state has made it impossible for the church to secure the release of one of its priests, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta arrested and imprisoned for alleged promotion of the protracted Effium/Ezza Effium communal war.

Rev Fr. Ngwuta was arrested by the police on 11th December, 2021 and detained for twelve days and was released on bail as a result of ill health arising from his alleged torture by security agents.

He was later rearrested on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and arraigned on 11th March, 2022 for alleged kidnapping and murder and remanded at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre.

The church chancellor, Rev Fr. Opoke said the Catholic Church condemns acts of violence, incitement of violence, wars, kidnapping, arson, or any crimes and will not shield anyone involved in such dastardly acts.

“We therefore urge the security forces to do a thorough investigation and ensure that the Priest of God, who has, in conscience, stated before his Bishop, that the accusations are entirely false, is not punished for offences he knows nothing about.

“Efforts to secure his release on bail have been hampered by the Executive Order preventing any court in the state from entertaining matters relating to Effium crisis”, he said.

“Recently the motion for bail was refused on the 12th of April, 2022. We implore all people of good will to join us in praying God to touch those responsible for the incarceration of Fr. Timothy to listen to the voice of right conscience,” he added.

In a swift reaction, the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke dismissed the Church’s claim insisting that “there is nothing like Executive Order on the Effium crisis, there is nothing to that effect.”

“Of course, government can never issue order stopping court from doing its legitimate duty. It is aimed at tarnishing somebody’s image and maligning the government. There is nothing like that.

“Once a matter is in court, nobody talks about it other than for the legal process to take its course. This is what Ebonyi State government has done and the government has no hand in the Catholic Church Priest case,” he insisted.

He stated that the case involving the Catholic priest is purely a legal issue from police to court adding that nothing concerns Ebonyi State government in the case.