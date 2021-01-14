The commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji has disclosed that his state has the highest number of rice milling clusters in Nigeria.

According to him, the rice milling clusters are part of efforts to ensure food sufficiency and massive transformation in the agricultural sector.

Orji made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to LEADERSHIP Newspapers headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for creating a friendly environment in the area of agriculture, saying that Ebonyi state have benefited immensely from the President’s agricultural programmes.

“In the area of rice production, the government of Ebonyi state had to reactivate our rice processing plant and also procured more. Today, the state government is taking major steps in the quest to ensure massive transformation in agriculture production in the state.

“Ebonyi is an agrarian state known for rice, cassava and maize production amongst others. Before Governor David Umahi came on board, agriculture was left for the peasant farmers who had no knowledge of agric business but with his coming, he took advantage of President Buhari’s agricultural programmes and he has done a lot.

“In addition to that, we have government-owned rice milling plants that have a total of 24 metric tones capacity per hour. We also have a parboiling plant that parboils and cooks rice. It parboils it so that it can fill the rice milling plant, while the rice milling plant processes it for consumption. So it is about 32 metric tones capacity and that is the highest in Nigeria,’’ the commissioner said.