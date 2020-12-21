By Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State government has said that a total of 37 suspected cultists had been arrested in the state following their alledged involvement in the recent cult clashes in the state. .

Briefing Journalist shortly after the enlarged State Security Council meeting at the new government house Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Mr Stanley Okoro Emegha said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Emegha said that among those arrested includes some members of the State Vigilance group, Neighborhood Watch and others.

He state that the State Governor has also placed bounty on anybody identified as cultists in the state. “Should there be any security breach in any community, the Traditional Rulers and the political appointees from the area will be held liable.”

“About 37 persons have so far been arrested and we are making arrangement to take them to court.

On the ammunition that was intercepted at Abakaliki Building Materials Market, Mr. Emegha said a total of 9,000 live cartridges were discovered inside the illicit consignment.

He said the owner of the shop where the ammunition was stockpiled was among the suspects that had been arrested.

According to him, “the Department of State Security Service is already investigating the matter and very soon the truth about it would be unravelled”.

He denied the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it was the Governor that was stockpiling arms as well as using Cultists to kill and intimidate opposition party members in the State.

“It was a wrong accusation and should be disregarded. If the Governor or the State government was behind the cult activities, he wouldn’t have been taking all these drastic actions to ensure the cultists are arrested.

“Some Neighborhood Watch members have also being arrested. They were arrested for identifying with cult members. So, the allegation by the PDP is unfounded and baseless.”